Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Ends 2017-18 on seven-game losing streak

Nilsson made 31 saves on 33 shots, but he still ended the season on a sour note with a loss in a shootout to the Oilers on Saturday night.

The veteran goaltender finished this season to forget with an .874 save percentage during a seven-game losing streak. The last time he won was Feb. 17. Saturday's performance enabled Nilsson to push his save percentage above .900, but just barely at .901, and his GAA finished at an embarrassing 3.44. He also went just 7-15-3, and therefore, shouldn't be on many fantasy radars heading into 2018-19.