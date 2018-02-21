Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Falls short against Colorado
Nilsson gave up five goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's overtime loss to the Avalanche.
It was the fourth consecutive appearance for Nilsson, who failed to build off a really strong victory against the Bruins. The 27-year-old was terrorized by the Avalanche power play and falls to 7-10-2 on the season with a .907 save percentage. He's shown flashes of brilliance, but the Canucks are out of the playoff picture and Nilsson hasn't shown enough on a consistent basis to be worth a fantasy play.
