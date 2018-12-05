Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Falls to Minnesota
Nilsson allowed three goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Wild.
All three goals came against the Wild's power play. Nilsson has now lost six straight games and allowed at least three goals in five of those outings. He's not being outplayed by Jacob Markstrom on the stat sheet, but Nilsson's been unable to win over starts during his limited action.
