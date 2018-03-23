Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Gets start against Blues

Nilsson will be the road starter for Friday's game against the Blues.

Nilsson has only had five starts since Feb. 20, and he posted a .866 save percentage with a 4.44 GAA in those games -- all losses. The Blues have played gritty lately too, winning five of their last six outings and scoring 3.83 times per contests in that stretch. This will be the second half of back-to-back matchups, and Nilsson has been 1-4-0 in such games this season, so Nilsson should be viewed as a low-end starter Friday.