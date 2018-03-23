Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Gets start against Blues
Nilsson will be the road starter for Friday's game against the Blues.
Nilsson has only had five starts since Feb. 20, and he posted a .866 save percentage with a 4.44 GAA in those games -- all losses. The Blues have played gritty lately too, winning five of their last six outings and scoring 3.83 times per contests in that stretch. This will be the second half of back-to-back matchups, and Nilsson has been 1-4-0 in such games this season, so Nilsson should be viewed as a low-end starter Friday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...