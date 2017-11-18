Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Gets starting nod for Saturday's tilt

Nilsson will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Blues, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Nilsson has been fantastic in limited action this season, compiling a 4-1-0 record while posting an impressive 1.92 GAA and .942 save percentage in five appearances. The Swedish netminder will look to pick up a fourth consecutive win Saturday in a tough home matchup against a strong Blues club that's 14-5-1 this season.