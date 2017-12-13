Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's match

Nilsson will guard the goal in Wednesday's home game against the Predators.

Nilsson has been pretty good in limited action this campaign, compiling a 6-3-1 record while posting a rock-solid .921 save percentage in 10 appearances. The Swedish netminder will look to stay sharp and get back in the win column Wednesday in a home matchup with a Nashville club that's averaging a below-average 2.57 goals per game on the road this season, 22nd in the NHL.