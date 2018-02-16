Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Gets starting nod Thursday

Nilsson will patrol the crease in San Jose Thursday.

Nilsson has been a decent No. 2 option for the Canucks this season, posting a 3.35 GAA and .907 save percentage. The 27-year-old gave up five goals in his last start, but stopped all 20 shots in a relief appearance against Florida on Wednesday. Still, it's hard to trust him in any fantasy format, especially not getting too many starts.