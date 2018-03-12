Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Gets the nod Monday
Nilsson will be the road starter against the Kings on Monday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Nilsson is manning the crease on the road for the second night of a back-to-back, so the odds of him picking up only his eighth win of the season seem high. That's especially true given how poorly the 27-year-old has been playing. Over his last eight appearances, Nilsson has a 3.77 GAA and an .891 save percentage.
