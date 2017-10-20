Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Gets yanked in ugly loss Thursday

Nilsson was pulled from Thursday's loss to the Bruins after he gave up four goals on 17 shots.

Any ground Nilsson was gaining on Jacob Markstrom for the starting role has been taken back following an awful start in which he allowed four goals in less than 11 minutes. The 27-year-old is still capable of running away with the coveted gig, but he'll need to find a way to rebound and get back on track. Nilsson posted a .923 save percentage in 2016-17, but with the Canucks not expected to make the playoff this year and his playing time in jeopardy, he doesn't make for a very attractive fantasy option.