Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Gives up four goals in loss
Nilsson allowed four goals on 30 shots in Thursday's loss to the Sharks.
Nilsson was excellent in relief of Jacob Markstrom the previous night against Florida, but he looked rather lackluster against San Jose. He's given up nine goals in his last two starts, falling to 6-10-1 on the season with a .905 save percentage. With the current struggles of the Canucks, it's best to avoid Nilsson when he's called upon.
