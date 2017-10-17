Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Guarding cage Tuesday

Nilsson will make his season debut in the crease against Ottawa on Tuesday, Chris Stevenson of NHL.com reports.

After starting Jacob Markstrom in four straight outings, coach Travis Green will turn to the backup Nilsson versus the Senators. The 27-year-old posted a 10-10-4 record last season with a .923 save percentage -- decent enough numbers for a No. 2 netminder. Unfortunately for the Swede, he will be facing an Ottawa squad that is welcoming back offensive juggernaut Erik Karlsson (foot).