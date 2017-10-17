Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Guarding cage Tuesday
Nilsson will make his season debut in the crease against Ottawa on Tuesday, Chris Stevenson of NHL.com reports.
After starting Jacob Markstrom in four straight outings, coach Travis Green will turn to the backup Nilsson versus the Senators. The 27-year-old posted a 10-10-4 record last season with a .923 save percentage -- decent enough numbers for a No. 2 netminder. Unfortunately for the Swede, he will be facing an Ottawa squad that is welcoming back offensive juggernaut Erik Karlsson (foot).
More News
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Earns win in poor showing•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Acquired by Vancouver in free agency•
-
Sabres' Anders Nilsson: Eligible to be snagged by Vegas•
-
Sabres' Anders Nilsson: Injury deemed non-issue•
-
Sabres' Anders Nilsson: Day-to-day with undisclosed ailment•
-
Sabres' Anders Nilsson: Turns away 39 shots in relief effort•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...