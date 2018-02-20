Canucks' Anders Nilsson: In blue paint once again

Nilsson was designated as Tuesday's home starter versus the Avalanche.

Traditional starter Jacob Markstrom reportedly "tweaked something" during practice Tuesday morning, so Nilsson will make his fourth consecutive appearance between the pipes. Of course, the Swede may have earned another start simply by virtue of pushing aside 44 of 45 shots against the visiting Bruins on Saturday. Now, he'll try to shut down an Avalanche team that is just 4-5-1 over its past 10 games.