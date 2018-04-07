Canucks' Anders Nilsson: In goal for season finale

Nilsson will defend the net Saturday when the Canucks face the Oilers in Edmonton, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports.

Nilsson will make his first start since March 23 and will be in charge of keeping pucks out of the net to send the Sedin brothers -- Henrik and Daniel -- out on a winning note. To do so, he will have to fend off shots from an Oilers club averaging just 2.88 goals per game at home this season.