Canucks' Anders Nilsson: In goal Thursday

Nilsson will get the starting nod against the Lightning on Thursday.

Nilsson will defend the cage for the first game of the Canucks back-to-back, which likely means starter Jacob Markstrom will go Friday versus Carolina. In his limited appearances this season, the 27-year-old Nilsson has posted a 6-8-1 record that includes a pair of shutouts as well as a 3.39 GAA. A matchup with the league's most potent offense (3.53 goals per game) may not improve the netminder's statline.