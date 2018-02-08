Canucks' Anders Nilsson: In goal Thursday
Nilsson will get the starting nod against the Lightning on Thursday.
Nilsson will defend the cage for the first game of the Canucks back-to-back, which likely means starter Jacob Markstrom will go Friday versus Carolina. In his limited appearances this season, the 27-year-old Nilsson has posted a 6-8-1 record that includes a pair of shutouts as well as a 3.39 GAA. A matchup with the league's most potent offense (3.53 goals per game) may not improve the netminder's statline.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...