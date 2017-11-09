Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Joining team in California
Nilsson will be regrouping with his teammates for the Canucks' California road trip following the birth of his child.
Nilsson missed each of the team's last three games while awaiting the birth of his child in Vancouver and will now attempt to join the team in time to be in uniform for Thursday's contest in Anaheim. Jacob Markstrom has already been named as the game's starting netminder, so even if Nilsson dresses, the only action he could possibly see would be in relief.
