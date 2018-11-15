Nilsson (finger) took part in Thursday's game-day skate, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

While Nilsson won't be in the lineup against the Wild on Thursday, the fact that he is practicing with the team is a good indication he will be ready soon. Considering Jacob Markstrom has appeared in nine straight contests and is on a three-game losing streak, the 28-year-old Nilsson could find himself back between the pipes sooner rather than later.