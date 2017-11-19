Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Left singing the Blues on Saturday
Nilsson gave up four goals on 27 shots in Saturday's overtime loss to the Blues.
Nilsson actually came up with some impressive stops in regulation to help the Canucks at least earn a point. His .929 save percentage through six appearances stands out and he's still suffered just one regulation loss. Considering Jacob Markstrom hasn't been anything special this season, Nilsson should see a fairly decent workload moving forward. He certainly wasn't spectacular Saturday, but the Swedish netminder has shown some signs of being an impact fantasy player this season.
