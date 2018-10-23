Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Lets four by in loss

Nilsson allowed four goals on 32 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

It was Nilsson's first home start, and he posted the exact stat line in his last outing against Winnipeg. Nilsson now a 3-2-0 record, but he's mellowed out since his hot start when posted a .945 save percentage through three games. Nilsson will play next on the road against either the Golden Knights on Wednesday or the Coyotes on Thursday.