Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Likely unavailable Saturday

Nilsson's wife is expecting to go into labor soon, so the Canucks called up Thatcher Demko from AHL Utica on Saturday for "precautionary reasons," ahead of the night contest against the visiting Penguins.

It's probably safe to assume that Nilsson won't be available for this next contest, with the start likely going to Jacob Markstrom or Demko.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories