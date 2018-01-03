Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Lit up by Ducks

Nilsson gave up four goals on just 19 shots in a 5-0 loss to the Ducks on Tuesday.

The Quack Attack's fourth tally 20 seconds into the third period finally chased Nilsson from the game, forcing regular starter Jacob Markstrom into action. With a bloated 3.39 GAA and pedestrian .906 save percentage, Nilsson shouldn't be at the top of your list when sizing up potential spot-start options among the league's backup netminders.