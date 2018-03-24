Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Loses 4-1 to Blues
Nilsson allowed four goals on just 25 shots during Friday's 4-1 loss to St. Louis.
This was the sixth consecutive loss for the Swede, and he's allowed 24 goals during the skid. With Vancouver already eliminated from the postseason, and Jacob Markstrom receiving the majority of starts for the Canucks, Nilsson offers limited fantasy upside. Considering his current form, he's a high-risk streaming option and/or a low-priced flier in daily contests -- at best.
