Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Losing streak continues

Nilsson stopped every shot but one, making 35 saves, but that wasn't enough, as he lost 1-0 to the Jets on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has struggled as of late, but he really deserved a better fate in this one. Only Patrik Laine managed to beat him in the middle of the first period. That's quite impressive when considering Nilsson had yielded 21 goals in his previous four starts. Maybe the veteran goaltender can build upon Sunday's performance, but for now, it remains tough to trust him.