Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Losing streak continues
Nilsson stopped every shot but one, making 35 saves, but that wasn't enough, as he lost 1-0 to the Jets on Sunday.
The 27-year-old has struggled as of late, but he really deserved a better fate in this one. Only Patrik Laine managed to beat him in the middle of the first period. That's quite impressive when considering Nilsson had yielded 21 goals in his previous four starts. Maybe the veteran goaltender can build upon Sunday's performance, but for now, it remains tough to trust him.
More News
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Starting versus Winnipeg•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Suffers fifth straight defeat•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Will start Sunday•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Lit up by Ducks•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Defending cage Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Burned for six goals against Habs•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...