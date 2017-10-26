Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Making second consecutive start

Nilsson will defend the cage for Thursday's contest with Washington.

The team's No. 2 netminder was given the start in the team's last game, as well, and after pitching a shutout, Nilsson's been tossed the keys to the crease for another game. His opponents Thursday are averaging an impressive 3.00 goals per game, but there offense has produced in somewhat of a boom-or-bust fashion. Through nine games, the Caps have scored four or more goals and two or fewer goals in four games apiece.

