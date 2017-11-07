Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Out for Monday's contest

Nilsson (personal) won't dress for Monday's game against Detroit, Dan Murhpy of Sportsnet reports.

Nilsson is expecting the birth of his child within the next couple days, and his services won't be available for the time being. Thatcher Demko will assume the backup goaltending duties in his absence, and the 27-year-old can appear next for Tuesday's game versus Calgary.

