Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Out two-to-three weeks
Nilsson has been diagnosed with a fractured finger on his blocker hand and will sit out two-to-three weeks, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
This announcement further bolsters the reasoning for the Canucks placing Nilsson on the injured reserve Sunday. During his time away, Jacob Markstrom becomes the new favored starter as Richard Bachman will sub in when necessary.
