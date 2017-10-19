Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Patrolling crease Thursday

Nilsson will get the starting nod against Boston on Thursday.

After watching from the bench for the Canucks' first four games of the year, Nilsson will make his second straight start Thursday -- no doubt the result of him blanking the Senators on Tuesday. If the 27-year-old can continue to perform well, he stands a decent chance of unseating Jacob Markstrom from the No. 1 role between the pipes.

