Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Pegged for Thursday's start
Nilsson will defend the net Thursday versus the Predators.
Nilsson has not seen a large chunk of starts in the crease this season with the younger Jacob Markstrom taking the reins as the primary netminder. Following a 3-0-0 start to the season, Nilsson has dropped six straight decisions between the pipes and has allowed at least three goals in five of the six contests. He may have a tough time breaking into the win column Thursday against a Nashville squad posting a plus-17 goal differential through 17 home games this season.
