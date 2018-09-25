Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Protecting net Tuesday
Nilsson will start Tuesday's preseason game against the Oilers, Dan Murhpy of Sportsnet reports.
A week ago, Nilsson made his preseason debut and struggled, allowing four goals on 28 shots in a loss to Edmonton. He'll face the same foe this time around, and Nilsson should be discounted in daily fantasy with plenty of talented goaltenders suiting up Tuesday.
