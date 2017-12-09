Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Put to work Saturday

Nilsson will suit up as the road starter versus the Flames on Saturday night.

The Swedish backstop's peripherals numbers (2.68 GAA, .922 save percentage) are nearly identical to the ones he had as a member of the Sabres last season, only he's winning at a much faster clip. In fact, Nilsson's already reached six victories through nine showings, and his next draw comes against a Flames offense that only ranks 21st in scoring. All things considered, he makes for a decent streaming option in daily formats.