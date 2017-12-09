Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Put to work Saturday
Nilsson will suit up as the road starter versus the Flames on Saturday night.
The Swedish backstop's peripherals numbers (2.68 GAA, .922 save percentage) are nearly identical to the ones he had as a member of the Sabres last season, only he's winning at a much faster clip. In fact, Nilsson's already reached six victories through nine showings, and his next draw comes against a Flames offense that only ranks 21st in scoring. All things considered, he makes for a decent streaming option in daily formats.
More News
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Earns victory against Nashville•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Defending cage against Predators•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Surrenders five goals to Islanders•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Designated road starter Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Turns aside 43 shots in win•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Starting against Pittsburgh•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...