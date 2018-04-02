Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Returns to practice
Nilsson (illness) was back at practice Monday, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.
With Nilsson once again healthy, the Canucks shipped Thatcher Demko back to the minors. It's unclear if the 21-year-old Nilsson will defend the cage in any of Vancouver's final three games or if coach Travis Green will exclusively use Jacob Markstrom between the pipes.
