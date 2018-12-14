Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Saddled with OT loss
Nilsson made 30 saves but allowed four goals in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.
Nilsson's performance was noteworthy thanks to a couple of highlight-reel saves, but the Preds would still wind up prevailing in the game's extra frame. While inconsequential for Nilsson, the result was positive for Vancouver who, despite losing the game, we're able to steal a point thanks to two quick goals in the final five minutes that helped force overtime. The loss moves Nilsson's record to 3-7-1 with a 2.91 GAA and .901 save percentage. His last win came back on Oct. 16.
