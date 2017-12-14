Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Shelled for seven Wednesday
Nilsson allowed seven goals on 48 shots in a 7-1 loss to the Predators on Wednesday.
The Canucks hung Nilsson out to dry in not yanking him once this game got out of hand, much to the chagrin of anybody who used him in their fantasy lineup. The 27-year-old had a .921 save percentage heading into this tilt, but on the other hand in five of his last six outings he's allowed three goals or more.
