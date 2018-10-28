Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Shifts to IR
Nilsson (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.
It was a sudden move as there wasn't news of an injury before, but Nilsson will be sidelined until at least Nov. 2 against the Avalanche. He's struggled lately with three straight losses and below a .900 save percentage in each outing. Jacob Markstrom will be the starter in his absence, and Richard Bachman was recalled to serve as a backup.
