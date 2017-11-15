Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Shuts door on Kings
Nilsson stopped 30 of 32 shots in Tuesday's win over the Kings.
Nilsson allowed two first-period goals, but shut the door the rest of the way to backstop the Canucks to a come-from-behind victory. The 27-year-old was making his first start since Oct. 26 and is now 4-1-0 on the season with a .942 save percentage. We're really yet to see enough of Nilsson with Vancouver to know what he can do for fantasy owners, but he looked great Tuesday and likely earned some crease time moving forward. Jacob Markstrom has been inconsistent, so Nilsson has a chance to move into an increased role if he keeps up the strong play.
