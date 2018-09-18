Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Slated for start Tuesday
Nilsson is expected to get the starting nod for Tuesday's matchup with Edmonton, Joey Kenward of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Vancouver is playing three preseason games in as many days this week, so expect the team to shuffle around the netminders -- with Nilsson getting the first one. The Swede saw action in 27 games last year and will likely feature in a similar amount this season behind Jacob Markstrom.
More News
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Will represent Sweden at Worlds•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Ends 2017-18 on seven-game losing streak•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: In goal for season finale•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Returns to practice•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Still feels sick•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Status threatened by illness•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...