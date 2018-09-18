Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Slated for start Tuesday

Nilsson is expected to get the starting nod for Tuesday's matchup with Edmonton, Joey Kenward of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Vancouver is playing three preseason games in as many days this week, so expect the team to shuffle around the netminders -- with Nilsson getting the first one. The Swede saw action in 27 games last year and will likely feature in a similar amount this season behind Jacob Markstrom.

