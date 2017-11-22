Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Starting against Pittsburgh
Nilsson will be the road starter against the Penguins on Wednesday.
Nilsson has been really impressive so far for the Canucks, as he has a 2.30 GAA and a .929 save percentage. However, his team is on the road for the second night of a back-to-back against a Pittsburgh team with some big offensive weapons, which may make Nilsson's task a bit harder.
More News
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Left singing the Blues on Saturday•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Gets starting nod for Saturday's tilt•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Shuts door on Kings•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Starting Tuesday in LA•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Joining team in California•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Out for Monday's contest•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...