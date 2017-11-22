Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Starting against Pittsburgh

Nilsson will be the road starter against the Penguins on Wednesday.

Nilsson has been really impressive so far for the Canucks, as he has a 2.30 GAA and a .929 save percentage. However, his team is on the road for the second night of a back-to-back against a Pittsburgh team with some big offensive weapons, which may make Nilsson's task a bit harder.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories