Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Starting in Pittsburgh

Nilsson will guard the goal in Tuesday's road game against the Penguins.

Nilsson has played well this season, earning two wins in two appearances while posting an impressive 1.51 GAA and .950 save percentage over that span. The 28-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and remain unbeaten in a tough road matchup with a Penguins club that's averaging 4.00 goals per game at home this campaign, 10th in the NHL.