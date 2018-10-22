Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Starting Monday

Nilsson will start Monday's home contest versus Washington.

Monday's start will give Nilsson five on the season and one more than Jacob Markstrom. He has played well in his four starts, posting a .925 save percentage and posting a 3-1 record. However, Nilsson will be in tough Monday; the Capitals have scored nine goals in their last two games, going 1-1 in the process.

