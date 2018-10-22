Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Starting Monday
Nilsson will start Monday's home contest versus Washington.
Monday's start will give Nilsson five on the season and one more than Jacob Markstrom. He has played well in his four starts, posting a .925 save percentage and posting a 3-1 record. However, Nilsson will be in tough Monday; the Capitals have scored nine goals in their last two games, going 1-1 in the process.
More News
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Suffers 4-1 defeat in Winnipeg•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Tabbed for Thursday's start•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Bags third straight win•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Starting in Pittsburgh•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Continues sharp play•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Will start Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.