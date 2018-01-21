Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Starting versus Winnipeg

Nilsson will be the road starter against Winnipeg on Sunday.

This will only be Nilsson's second start of 2018, and first since he allowed four goals on 44 shots against Montreal on Jan. 7. The 27-year-old hasn't been particularly sharp in 2017-18 posting a .901 save percentage and 3.57 GAA in 15 outings, and with Winnipeg sporting a high powered offense that pots 3.26 goals per game, Nilsson will need to be at his best to quiet the home crowd at the Bell MTS Place.