Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Still feels sick
Nilsson (illness) won't start against the Blue Jackets on Saturday as originally planned, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet650 reports.
Reading between the lines, Nilsson probably won't dress for this next contest since he's under the weather and the Canucks want to give Thatcher Demko the nod for his first NHL game. Of course, traditional starter Jacob Markstrom is also in the picture, but he's already been rolled out 30 times in 2018.
