Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Still not practicing with team
Nilsson skated by himself Monday, accompanied only by Canucks goalie coach, Ian Clark, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Nilsson (finger) is approaching a return to the crease but considering he's still not practicing with the team, a return to game action can't be taken too seriously. The fact that he's skating is encouraging but don't expect Nilsson to play until he gets at least one team practice under his belt.
