Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Stops 18 shots in relief

Nilsson stopped 18 of 19 shots in relief of starter Jacob Markstrom in a 6-1 loss to Calgary on Sunday. He entered in the second period.

It was a solid period from Nilsson, who made his 12th appearance of the year in this one. The 27-year-old will look to build off his relatively strong performance Sunday, as he has struggled in allowing at least three goals in each of his last four starts. Unless Nilsson is able to win the starting job, he's tough to trust because of his volatility and lack of playing time behind Markstrom.