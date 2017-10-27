Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Stops 25 to beat Caps

Nilsson stopped 25 of 27 shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

Nilsson was the beneficiary of a tremendous offensive display from the home side, as his team jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one period and extended it to 5-0 in the second. The 6-foot-6 Swede has started consecutive games and looks to have overtaken countryman Jacob Markstrom for the top spot on the goalie depth chart. Markstrom's 3-2-1 record, 2.48 GAA and .908 save percentage are solid, but Nilsson's a terrific 3-1-0 with two shutouts.