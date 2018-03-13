Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Struggles continue in defeat
Nilsson stopped 30 of 33 shots Monday in a 3-0 loss to Los Angeles.
On one hand, this was Nilsson's best performance since Feb. 17, as his save percentage topped .900 for the first time in six games. On the other, that's really stretching things for finding something positive about another below-average performance for the netminder. Nilsson's struggles are well-documented by this point, and he's not someone to trust this season unless you have no other option in goal.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...