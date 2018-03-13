Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Struggles continue in defeat

Nilsson stopped 30 of 33 shots Monday in a 3-0 loss to Los Angeles.

On one hand, this was Nilsson's best performance since Feb. 17, as his save percentage topped .900 for the first time in six games. On the other, that's really stretching things for finding something positive about another below-average performance for the netminder. Nilsson's struggles are well-documented by this point, and he's not someone to trust this season unless you have no other option in goal.