Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Struggles continue in Tampa

Nilsson allowed five goals on 36 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

This went about as expected for Nilsson against the league's leading offense, as Tampa Bay raced out to a 4-0 lead and generated plenty of quality scoring chances throughout. He hasn't won since Nov. 30 and owns a brutal 3.39 GAA to go with a .906 save percentage.

