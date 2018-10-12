Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Stymies Lightning in win
Nilsson stopped 33 of 34 shots in a 4-1 win against the Lightning.
Nilsson was excellent and kept the Lightning offense at bay until the Canucks began their four-goal onslaught in the third period. He was also a big reason why the Canucks were perfect for five penalty kills in an impressive first start. When Jacob Markstrom struggled early on, Travis Green seemed reluctant to play Nilsson. This performance may have changed his mind but Markstrom is still likely to get the start on Saturday against his former team. However, Markstrom's leash may be much shorter now that Nilsson has proven he's capable.
