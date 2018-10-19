Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Suffers 4-1 defeat in Winnipeg
Nilsson stopped 28 of 32 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.
Nilsson kept his team in this one for a while, but Winnipeg pulled away with a trio of third-period tallies. Overall, two of the four goals against Nilsson came on the power play. This was Nilsson's fourth consecutive start as he's begun to pull away from Jacob Markstrom for Vancouver's goaltending job, and this slip-up in an extremely tough matchup is unlikely to reflect poorly on his playing time moving forward.
More News
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Tabbed for Thursday's start•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Bags third straight win•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Starting in Pittsburgh•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Continues sharp play•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Will start Saturday•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Stymies Lightning in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...