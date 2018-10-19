Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Suffers 4-1 defeat in Winnipeg

Nilsson stopped 28 of 32 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Nilsson kept his team in this one for a while, but Winnipeg pulled away with a trio of third-period tallies. Overall, two of the four goals against Nilsson came on the power play. This was Nilsson's fourth consecutive start as he's begun to pull away from Jacob Markstrom for Vancouver's goaltending job, and this slip-up in an extremely tough matchup is unlikely to reflect poorly on his playing time moving forward.