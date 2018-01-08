Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Suffers fifth straight defeat
Nilsson allowed four goals on 44 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Canadiens on Sunday.
The Canucks backup goaltender is particularly cold at the moment. His season save percentage actually went up Sunday because of his 40 stops, but in his last four starts, Nilsson has yielded an incredible 21 goals. He also hasn't won a game since Nov. 30, which based on the numbers, isn't at all surprising. Those stats give him virtually no streaming value.
More News
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Will start Sunday•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Lit up by Ducks•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Defending cage Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Burned for six goals against Habs•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Earns coach's blessing Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Stops 18 shots in relief•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...