Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Suffers fifth straight defeat

Nilsson allowed four goals on 44 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Canadiens on Sunday.

The Canucks backup goaltender is particularly cold at the moment. His season save percentage actually went up Sunday because of his 40 stops, but in his last four starts, Nilsson has yielded an incredible 21 goals. He also hasn't won a game since Nov. 30, which based on the numbers, isn't at all surprising. Those stats give him virtually no streaming value.