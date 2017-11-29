Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Surrenders five goals to Islanders
Nilsson gave up five goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Islanders.
Nilsson was excellent in his last start against Pittsburgh, but he got exploited by a dangerous looking Islanders team Tuesday evening. The backup netminder now owns a 5-2-1 record on the season with a .924 save percentage. Starter Jacob Markstrom has been inconsistent thus far, but this lackluster showing by Nilsson won't help himself in his bid for more crease time. He's been great at times this season, so Nilsson is still a decent spot start when he's called upon.
