Canucks' Anders Nilsson: Surrenders three in relief
Nilsson stopped 19 of 22 shots after coming in to replace Jacob Markstrom midway through the first period of a 6-5 overtime loss to the Rangers.
Nilsson kept the Canucks in the game following the 3-0 first period hole, but he still didn't have a great game, posting pedestrian numbers for the third straight start. Outside of two sharp nights against Florida and Boston, Nilsson hasn't been a deterrent to goals in 2018, and he's best left off your roster.
